*In the latest episode of Spotify’s “Jemele Hill is Unbothered,” Political talk show host Joy-Ann Reid joins Jemele to discuss the success of her wildly popular nightly political discussion show, “The Reid Out,” what it’s like being the only black woman with a political show in primetime, and why having a previous show cancelled on MSNBC liberated her.

Joy also breaks down why she went after Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Jemele pays tribute to actor Michael K. Williams, who recently passed away at age 54.

Key Moments: Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Episode 157

0:00: Jemele Hill eulogizes Michael K. Williams

11:32: Joy on the first time she felt famous: after covering Trayvon Martin and having a Black mother approach her to tell her how much she inspires her daughter to see her on TV.

13:12: Reflects on when MSNBC cancelled her afternoon program “The Reid Report” in 2015, feeling like she had lost her shot – but it ultimately was liberating and led to a prime time show.

15:48: Discusses her popular show “The Reid Out” and being the only Black woman with a political show in primetime and the responsibility that she holds.

19:35: On being the daughter of immigrants, her upbringing, and originally going to Harvard to study to become a doctor.

20:27: On taking a gap year after her mother died and pivoting to study media and documentary films.

23:11: Jemele and Joy on both being tomboys growing up, collecting baseball cards and Louisville Sluggers, and reading the sports pages in the newspaper.

26:20: On her start in TV — doing a TV show on reggae music called Video Dubplate with her husband and then at local news stations in Florida. Started as a morning news writer for $7.25/hour.

31:58: On the cycle of racism in America and critical race theory.

44:13: On her ‘cathartic’ morning meetings for The Reid Out, vent sessions on American politics and the current state of the Democratic party.

52:50: Joy grades the Biden/Harris administration thus far.

1:08:29: Jemele on the California election for Governor.