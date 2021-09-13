Monday, September 13, 2021
HomePodcasts
Podcasts

On ‘Jemele Hill is Unbothered’: Joy Reid Discusses Being the only Black Woman with a Primetime Political Show & More | LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
0

Joy Reid - The Reid Out (screenshot)
Joy Reid

*In the latest episode of Spotify’s “Jemele Hill is Unbothered,” Political talk show host Joy-Ann Reid joins Jemele to discuss the success of her wildly popular nightly political discussion show, “The Reid Out,” what it’s like being the only black woman with a political show in primetime, and why having a previous show cancelled on MSNBC liberated her.

Joy also breaks down why she went after Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Jemele pays tribute to actor Michael K. Williams, who recently passed away at age 54.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Michelle Obama Recalls Moment She Heard About 9/11 Terrorist Attack

Key Moments: Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Episode 157

0:00: Jemele Hill eulogizes Michael K. Williams

11:32: Joy on the first time she felt famous: after covering Trayvon Martin and having a Black mother approach her to tell her how much she inspires her daughter to see her on TV.

13:12: Reflects on when MSNBC cancelled her afternoon program “The Reid Report” in 2015, feeling like she had lost her shot – but it ultimately was liberating and led to a prime time show.

15:48: Discusses her popular show “The Reid Out” and being the only Black woman with a political show in primetime and the responsibility that she holds.

19:35: On being the daughter of immigrants, her upbringing, and originally going to Harvard to study to become a doctor.

20:27: On taking a gap year after her mother died and pivoting to study media and documentary films.

23:11: Jemele and Joy on both being tomboys growing up, collecting baseball cards and Louisville Sluggers, and reading the sports pages in the newspaper.

26:20: On her start in TV — doing a TV show on reggae music called Video Dubplate with her husband and then at local news stations in Florida. Started as a morning news writer for $7.25/hour.

31:58: On the cycle of racism in America and critical race theory.

44:13: On her ‘cathartic’ morning meetings for The Reid Out, vent sessions on American politics and the current state of the Democratic party.

52:50: Joy grades the Biden/Harris administration thus far.

1:08:29: Jemele on the California election for Governor.

Jemele Hill (unbothered1a)

Previous articleGayle King Admits to Being the ‘Third Wheel’ on Oprah’s Vacations with Stedman Graham
Next articleBiggie’s Old Brooklyn Apartment Up For Sale
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO