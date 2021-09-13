Monday, September 13, 2021
Normani Gives Teyana Taylor Lapdance on Cross-Like Bondage Board During VMAs (Watch)

Teyana Taylor and Normani, September 2021 (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

*One of the more memorable performances of Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn was Normani’s performance of her single “Wild Side,” which featured Teyana Taylor in a … happy ending, so to speak.

Normani, 25, sported a silver two-piece set inspired by Aaliyah, who she also sampled for the track. The singer concluded her performance with an homage to Janet Jackson’s “Would You Mind” by bringing out Taylor, 30, strapped to a human-shaped bondage board.

Normani saddled up and proceeded to grind away.

Watch below:

The song’s featured artist, Cardi B cheered her on from home with her newborn baby boy.

Normani had no VMA nominations of her own this year, but appeared in the visual for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” which got a nod for Video of the Year. Sean Bankhead, who choreographed “WAP,” also choreographed Normani’s “Wild Side” and “Motivation” videos.

 

