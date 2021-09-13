Moderna to Roll Out Single-Dose Booster Shot for Flu, COVID-19

*Moderna plans to roll out a single-dose booster shot for the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

The shot is currently in development, and no details have been shared about when it will be available, as reported by iHeart.com.

“I am proud of the progress that the Moderna team has made in advancing our best-in-class mRNA pipeline while addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic. We believe our mRNA platform can solve the world’s greatest health challenges, from diseases impacting millions to ultra-rare diseases impacting dozens, to medicines personalized down to the individual level,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Today, we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu. We are making progress on enrolling patients in our rare disease programs, and we are fully enrolled in our personalized cancer vaccine trial. We believe this is just the beginning of a new age of information-based medicines.”

Today, we shared positive pre-clinical data demonstrating our ability to combine 6 mRNAs against 3 different respiratory viruses in 1 vaccine: COVID-19 booster + Flu booster + RSV booster. #mRNA pic.twitter.com/6AEkhSJrO5 — Moderna (@moderna_tx) September 9, 2021

The announcement comes a month after the US Food and Drug Administration/FDA issued the first full approval for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer’s two-dose jab, developed with the German biotech firm BioNTech, now has the distinction of being the first and so far, the only fully approved COVID-19 vaccine in the US. It will be marketed under the brand name Comirnaty.

Moderna, meanwhile, has also applied for an emergency use authorization for a third booster shot.

“In the amended Phase 2 study, a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 µg dose level boosted neutralizing titers significantly above the Phase 3 benchmark. After a third dose, a similar level of neutralizing titers was achieved across age groups, notably in older adults (ages 65 and above),” the drugmaker wrote in a press release.

Per the iHeart report, the pharmaceutical company applied for an emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine in adolescents, claming the clinical trial has shown a vaccine efficacy of 100%.

“The Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in adolescents ages 12-17 years showed that no cases of COVID-19 were observed after two doses of vaccine using the primary case definition, consistent with a vaccine efficacy of 100%. Generally well-tolerated, the majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity.”

Moderna’s clinical trial for children between 6 months and 11 years is ongoing.