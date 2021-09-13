Monday, September 13, 2021
Michaela Coel: Actress Talks Being Racially Profiled and Getting Dirty Looks

By Fisher Jack
*Actress Michaela Coel is sharing her truth on what it’s like being racially profiled and treated differently because she’s a black woman.

Michaela Coel, 33, has become a fan favorite for many people over the years. The British actress is best known for creating and starring in the E4 comedy sitcom Chewing Gum.

However, she has done a lot more within her career and was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work in the HBO series I May Destroy You. This past July it was announced that Michaela Coel was cast in the Black Panther sequel, which is scheduled to be released in July 2022.

During a recent interview, Coel revealed that despite her fame she still has to deal with the harsh reality of what it can be like living in society as a black woman. She said,

“I am a Black woman and that will always be true. And, for me, there is nothing like going to a different country where nobody knows me and experiencing the way security guards follow me around the pharmacy or the grocery shop. The dirty looks I receive, the fact that cars don’t want to stop on a zebra crossing. All these things reinstall that I am a Black woman. As long as these issues are still happening, I am happy to speak, because I could be deluded and forget that that’s a part of me. I’m really lucky that there are places where I’m not known and so it allows me to still experience it.”
