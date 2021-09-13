Monday, September 13, 2021
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates B-day with Surprise Blue Note NYC Performance | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Jennifer Hudson - Blue Note Club1
Jennifer Hudson – Blue Note Club / IG screenshot

*As Blue Note‘s 40th anniversary celebrations continue, last night several GRAMMY-award winners graced the stage.

On Sunday, September 12, during the closing night of renowned jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett‘s headline run, OSCAR and GRAMMY-winning actress/singer Jennifer Hudson made an impromptu performance with music virtuoso Cory Henry on keys.

The performance coincided with Jennifer’s birthday and comes on the heels of Cory’s performance of the national anthem at Thursday’s NFL Kickoff game in Tampa Bay.

Watch Jennifer and Cory’s magnetic performance with Kenny Garrett below via Instagram.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Taraji P. Henson Reportedly Worth $25 Million

 

Fans can catch more of Henry at his upcoming Blue Note headlining shows taking place from 9/22-9/26. Tickets are available at: BlueNoteJazz.com

Gamble and Huff Mourn The Loss of Philadelphia International Records Former Executive Harry Coombs
Fisher Jack

