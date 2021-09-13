Jennifer Hudson Celebrates B-day with Surprise Blue Note NYC Performance | WATCH

*As Blue Note‘s 40th anniversary celebrations continue, last night several GRAMMY-award winners graced the stage.

On Sunday, September 12, during the closing night of renowned jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett‘s headline run, OSCAR and GRAMMY-winning actress/singer Jennifer Hudson made an impromptu performance with music virtuoso Cory Henry on keys.

The performance coincided with Jennifer’s birthday and comes on the heels of Cory’s performance of the national anthem at Thursday’s NFL Kickoff game in Tampa Bay.

Watch Jennifer and Cory’s magnetic performance with Kenny Garrett below via Instagram.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Taraji P. Henson Reportedly Worth $25 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Note New York (@bluenotenyc)