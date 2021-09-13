Gayle King Admits to Being the ‘Third Wheel’ on Oprah’s Vacations with Stedman Graham

*Gayle King admits she serves as the “third wheeler” on vacations with Oprah Winfrey and her longtime partner Stedman Graham.

“I’m a proud third wheeler. I make no apologies for that. I got divorced back in 1994 and I’ve been their third wheel ever since,” said King, as reported by Ace Showbiz.

“The good news is that Stedman is always very welcoming, so it never occurs to me when she says, ‘We’re going to so and so,’ I’m like, ‘When?’ It doesn’t occur to me that I’m not invited.”

“But throughout the years, we’ve gone on some great trips together. And that’s not gonna change.”

Gayle told Entertainment Tonight, “Oprah came to my house after my favourite daughter, Kirby, was born and she was wearing a T-shirt that said, ‘Husbands come and go, best friends last forever,’ and I went, ‘Whoa, why are you wearing that T-shirt?’ She didn’t even realize, she said she didn’t even realize she had it on, but there is some truth to that.”

READ MORE: Gayle King Bans Unvaccinated Family Members from Annual Thanksgiving Vacation

15 years after @GayleKing and @Oprah‘s original cross-country trip, they’re back behind the wheel. This time they’re driving around Santa Barbara and calling it the “OG Chronicles: Joy Ride!” pic.twitter.com/W3YCWbcDjS — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 9, 2021

King continued, “When you have a best friend, you really are there through thick and thin, and that’s not always true with husbands and spouses or you know, co-workers, anybody in your life, but when you have a true best friend, it really does. It is something that really is a lifelong thing.”

King and Winfrey have embarked on another road trip for their new series “OG Chronicles: Joy Ride,” which finds the duo on a “multi-stop adventure through Santa Barbara.”

King did most of the driving, saying of her bestie Oprah, “She ain’t changed. She doesn’t like to merge, she doesn’t like to get on the highway, she doesn’t like to parallel park, man, she doesn’t like to change lanes, all the things that come with…driving!”

“I really enjoy driving. I actually do, but what I really like is the rule that if you’re behind the wheel, you get to control the radio!”

You can watch the three-part series on OprahDaily.com

WATCH: