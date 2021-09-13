Monday, September 13, 2021
HomeNews
News

Courtney B. Vance Reacts to ‘Lovecraft Country’ Cancellation: ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Getty

*Courtney B. Vance bagged a guest actor Emmy on Sunday for his work on “Lovecraft Country,” and he made time to honor his late co-star Michael K. Williams.

During his acceptance speech, Vance acknowledged the show’s creator Misha Green and later expressed his thoughts on the show’s surprise cancellation.

Williams was found dead last week from an alleged drug overdose in his home. 

“Finally to Michael K. Williams. Misha said it best,” Vance, who took home Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series, shared, per Complex. “Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and with way too much style. May he rest in power and let us all honor his immense legacy by being a little more love forward, a little more endless in thought and a little more swaggy in act.”

READ MORE: ‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Michael K. Williams Had to Channel ‘My Own Trauma’ to Play Montrose

Lovecraft Country
Jonathan Majors & Jurnee Smollett – ‘Lovecraft Country’

After the speech, Vance recalled the moment he and Williams first met.

“We met at an event in New Jersey about two and-a-half, three years ago,” Vance said. “We were just overjoyed to share the same dias and couldn’t wait to get offstage so we could hug and just say how much we loved each other. And the idea that shortly after that we would be playing brothers in Lovecraft Country. This is his. We were brothers. I died in the series and we said goodbye to each other, so it’s just too painful to really think about so I just honor him everywhere and every way I can.”

“Lovecraft Country” was canceled by HBO in July, with Green sharing some info on what season two l would’ve looked –check out her post below”

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,’” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

With its unique blend of horror, fictional period drama, real historical figures, fantasy, sci-fi and social commentary, the empowering “Lovecraft Country” took pop culture by storm in August and helped advance the social conversation ignited by the death of George Floyd.

“In my mind and in my spirit it doesn’t make sense,” Vance said of the show’s cancellation. “I’m sad for audiences that we don’t get to see like Game of Thrones we don’t get to see seven years, eight years of following these characters and learning more about that time period and learning about our people and their struggles. And where Misha’s mind is going to go so that’s very painful for me as an actor.”

 

Previous articleJennifer Hudson Celebrates B-day with Surprise Blue Note NYC Performance | WATCH
Next articleMichaela Coel: Actress Talks Being Racially Profiled and Getting Dirty Looks
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO