*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This model/actor is spilling a bunch of dirt about the alliterate reality star after she tried to out him. He knows lots and lots of things about her soon-to-be ex-husband. Plus, he did have sex with you, so, not sure what she was trying to accomplish.

Can you guess who the model and the reality star are? Sound off in the comments.