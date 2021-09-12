*Like most boys growing up, Mitch Marchand said he was a sports fanatic with ‘okay’ street-ball skills, but by age 9 any hoop dreams he might have had were replaced by his love of acting!

By the time he worked as an intern on Spike Lee’s ‘Do The Right Thing’ at age 12, Marchand said he was a child actor on his chosen career path.

“That was a pivotal moment in my life, and remains a big moment in my life, because it allowed me to see the entire facet of what filmmaking really was,” said the Hollis Queens native. For Marchand that meant he wanted to be known for having the versatility of a Swiss army knife. So, sharpening his skills for behind-the-scenes opportunities, as well as in front of the camera, was a must.

Now, decades later, Marchand is in the spotlight again; this time with his first Emmy nomination. It comes for his writing on CBS’s “John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero” special, hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Brad Pitt. It’s a good thing he didn’t let pandemic restrictions stop his creative flow, because Marchand said he wrote the special while sitting at home instead of through the normal collaborative process.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Is Baby Makin’ Nick Cannon That Bad or Are Y’all Just Jealous?

Most people in the entertainment industry agree six degrees of separation is real: Who you know can get you in the door. What you know and how you treat people will keep the door open.

Marchand has built a stellar reputation through skills and by building relationships. That has led to him working with celebrities such as Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Marlon Wayans. His writing and producing credits include the NAACP Image Awards, BET’s Hip Hop Awards and the Emmy’s Award show.

Currently he’s writing on season 2 of The Upshaws, starring Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps and Kim Fields. Click on the video above to find out what Marchand said about working with comedienne Mo’Nique.