Strahan Shows Up Big For Coach Prime with Custom-fitted Game-day Suits for Players

*We can’t even sit up here and lie about it. Former NFL cornerback supreme Deion Sanders is doing his thing for HBCU football as head coach of the Jackson State Jaguars football team. But for his next trick Sanders incorporated the help of NFL legend turned TV star Michael Strahan to assist him with showing his team’s best side to the world.

Strahan utilized his relationship with Men’s Wearhouse, for which Strahan has been a spokesperson and model for years. The Texas Southern University was the first person Sanders thought of to assist him with taking his team’s image to Prime Time status.

“I know somebody who prides themselves on looking good and feeling good,” Sanders told Insider. “And he lives it. He embodies it. And he is a dear friend. And he has a log of money-Let me pick up a phone and call this guy: Michael Strahan.”

Coach Prime didn’t want his players wearing anything “off the rack” and Strahan stepped up with some smooth custom threads.

“We’re going to go and do it Coach Prime’s way,” Strahan said. “We’re going to change every button, every pocket, every seam. We’re going to do the collar and the inside. We’re going to do everything to it.”

150 custom suits were designed to help the team build confidence on and off the field.

“When you’re wearing those suits with a team, it’s a sense of community,” Strahan said. “You have a frame of mind that you’re going into this game to be accountable to each other from the beginning.”

The Jackson State Jaguars football team is currently 2-0 after defeating the Florida A&M Rattlers 7-6 in a squeaker before dominating the Tennessee State Tigers 38-16 at the Liberty Bowl.