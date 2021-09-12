Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeEntertainmentSports
Sports

Strahan Shows Up Big For Coach Prime with Custom-fitted Game-day Suits for Players

By EurWebWriter
0

Michael Strahan - Deion Sanders (Getty) - 61311898ee41b90019720e54
Michael Strahan – Deion Sanders (Getty)

*We can’t even sit up here and lie about it. Former NFL cornerback supreme Deion Sanders is doing his thing for HBCU football as head coach of the Jackson State Jaguars football team. But for his next trick Sanders incorporated the help of NFL legend turned TV star Michael Strahan to assist him with showing his team’s best side to the world. 

Strahan utilized his relationship with Men’s Wearhouse, for which Strahan has been a spokesperson and model for years. The Texas Southern University was the first person Sanders thought of to assist him with taking his team’s image to Prime Time status. 

“I know somebody who prides themselves on looking good and feeling good,” Sanders told Insider. “And he lives it. He embodies it. And he is a dear friend. And he has a log of money-Let me pick up a phone and call this guy: Michael Strahan.” 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Haitians Concerned Over Lack Of US Assistance To Homeland In Crisis

JSU football players in new suits
JSU football players in new custom-fitted suits – Ahmon Lott

 Coach Prime didn’t want his players wearing anything “off the rack” and Strahan stepped up with some smooth custom threads. 

“We’re going to go and do it Coach Prime’s way,” Strahan said. “We’re going to change every button, every pocket, every seam. We’re going to do the collar and the inside. We’re going to do everything to it.” 

150 custom suits were designed to help the team build confidence on and off the field. 

“When you’re wearing those suits with a team, it’s a sense of community,” Strahan said. “You have a frame of mind that you’re going into this game to be accountable to each other from the beginning.” 

The Jackson State Jaguars football team is currently 2-0 after defeating the Florida A&M Rattlers 7-6 in a squeaker before dominating the Tennessee State Tigers 38-16 at the Liberty Bowl.

Previous articleR. Kelly Victim Says He Compared Himself to Jerry Lee Lewis, Who Married 13-Yr-Old Cousin
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO