Sunday, September 12, 2021
Pamela Uba is First Black Miss Ireland in Event’s 74-Year History | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Pamela Uba is Miss Ireland / Instagram
*Black women are winning all over the globe—most recently in Ireland where a gorgeous sista was just crowned Miss Ireland in the pageant’s 74-year history!

Pamela Uba, however, is much more than a pretty face, hunny! The 26-year-old, who entered the competition as Miss Galway, is a model and a medical scientist, according to @Insider. She broke barriers as the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Ireland since the event was established in 1947, according to the pageant’s press release.

Uba also worked as a frontline worker at the University Hospital of Galway during the pandemic.

“It’s like a dream come true. Words can’t even begin to describe how I’m feeling right now, or have been feeling for the past week leading up to the final,” Uba recently wrote on her Instagram

Uba is a native of South Africa and moved to Ireland when she was 8 years old, according to the press release. At the time, she and her family came to Ireland seeking asylum from Johannesburg.

