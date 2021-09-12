Sunday, September 12, 2021
Is Baby Makin’ Nick Cannon That Bad or Are Y’all Just Jealous?

By EurWebWriter
Nick Cannon
*This might come as a bit rude, but why is everyone so obsessed with Nick Cannon’s penis?

Really! We are concerned about a man whose wealth recently surpassed $60 million and who was born into a family with long paper, but folks are constantly concerned about what this man does with his penis.  

Yes, he has seven children, yes, he be sayin’ some bizarre stuff. But guess what? It is not tat he is your broke ass baby daddy that you allowed to impregnate you while he worked at Foot Locker. 

Indeed, in a world where the reproductive rights of women are CONSTANTLY under attack from all angles, some believe the solution to balancing out that phenomenon is to shine the very same scrutinizing light on men-as if it makes their own lives any better.  

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Here’s Why Indie Filmmakers are Turning to Darion D’Anjou’s ‘One Minute Film School’ [EUR Exclusive]

Abby de La Rosa - Nick Cannon1 (Getty)
According to MSN, Nick Cannon recently became a father for the seventh time in July. It is his second child with girlfriend Alyssa Scott. The child, named Zen, is his fourth child in a matter of months.  

He and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen in December, and Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twins Zyon and Zillion in June. 

Just face it, Nick Cannon hasn’t been embroiled in anything outrageous enough to get him “cancelled” and some of y’all still mad that Mariah Carey had to break HIM off $10 million after the divorce. So, what do folks do? They attack him for being a “deadbeat” dad.  

He told TMZ: “God willing, man. We’ll see. If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.” Translation: Father more babies.

He said: “I don’t have no accident. There’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.” 

The actor/rapper/entertainer lets the women in his life “lead” with the decisions. 

He said: “Every woman in my life that I deal with or [have] dealt with … they know how I feel. And it usually is a concept like, I’m not going around like, ‘Who am I gonna impregnate next?’ When you really look at the family infrastructure, the woman is the one that always leads and makes decisions.” 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

