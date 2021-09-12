Ice Cube Recalls An Almost Tragic Mistake Over A Measly $20 | WATCH

*During a recent interview Ice Cube gets deep about the time he almost made the mistake of a lifetime after a neighbor swindled his mother out of $20.

“Somebody I knew and went to school with — who we knew was heavy on drugs — had went around to my house and gave my mother some cockamamie story, so she gave him $20, and I was so mad,” Cube, 52, explained on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger.”

“You violated me and my family,” he went on, “because you knew you wasn’t ever going to give that $20 back. So, me and friends was going around the corner to kill him, and he wasn’t home. Thank God.”

“Thank God he wasn’t home,” the media mogul repeated in reflection. “We were young and we was mad and we had a weapon, and it was going to happen.”

“It would’ve been stupid, and I wouldn’t be sitting here if it did happen.”

“I’m glad he wasn’t there, because nobody should die over $20,” he added.

