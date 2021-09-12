*(Hollywood, CA) – Films With A Purpose (FWAP), an initiative of Sandra J. Evers-Manly, President and Founder of the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC), is on a mission, a campaign to encourage the public to attend and support the screenings of three formidable, impactful and diverse films by emerging independent filmmakers. FWAP set these Special screenings to allow the opportunity to view the film and meet the filmmakers before public viewings. The first of the three screenings is “PASSAGE.”

“PASSAGE” (Short film) David Massey, Writer/Director – This is a story that hasn’t been told before and looks at Africa through a different lens. Set in 1600 West Africa, “PASSAGE” takes you on a journey through the eyes of Gamba, the village leader. It begins one morning as everyone goes about their daily tasks. On one particular day, however, Gamba faces a new challenge that could endanger the existence of the entire village community. Understanding the needs of his people, everyone, especially his family, looks to him for survival.

A special screening of new the film “Passage,” one of three extraordinary new films produced by Sandra Evers-Manly under Films With A Purpose brought to the public over the next ten days, screens Sunday, September 12, 2021, 4:00 PM to (PDT) at the Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Get tickets on site for this special screening.

David Massey, Filmmaker, “PASSAGE“

David Massey is an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, “Last Breeze of Summer,” and the first African-American nominated in the Live-Action Short Film category. In addition, Massey has been the recipient of several prestigious awards. The Martin Ritt Scholarship, Eastman Kodak Second Century Honoree, inductee at The Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame, The National Education Association for the “Advancement of Learning through Broadcasting,” the 2011 PBS Innovated Teacher Award, the National Black Programming Consortium “Prized Pieces,” the Heartland Film Festival’s Crystal Heart and he is a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications & Education from Ohio Dominican College and a Master of Fine Arts degree in advanced film & television studies from the American Film Institute.

Films With A Purpose

FWAP is an invitation-only production fund and program initiative. It recognizes that many independent films never get the opportunity to be viewed beyond the festival circuit for many reasons. Primarily due to the costs associated with booking a theater. Notably, BHERC has supported and funded filmmakers for over thirty years. However, FWAP production is a relatively new venture. But very necessary in the effort to complete and fully sustain a film. With funding by ardent philanthropist and the fund founder Evers-Manly, FWAP has funded in whole or part 12 films in just a few short years.

With her leadership, FWAP takes another step forward by promoting these three outstanding films with unique and compelling storylines not told to audiences in Southern California. FWAP fully endorses and solicits the public to support these talented independent filmmakers. Each of the films is dynamic and stirring. One of the films is a real-life story, a documentary that launched a global movement. Another film tackles a historical fact rarely known, while another puts the audience face-to-face with a disabled child attempting to thrive with drug-dependent parents. The movies are transcendent, and courageous full of hope, inspiration, and a narrative about a people’s history not well known.

“By producing films that tell the stories that matter, we help artists pursue their goals and share their vision.FWAP partners with filmmakers on their journey to create powerful films; at the same time, we provide our filmmakers with tools they need to ensure their path to a promising future,” states Sandra J. Evers-Manly, BHERC/FWAP Founder.