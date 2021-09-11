Sybil Wilkes/September 11, 2001: Never Forget

*This week many have watched news programs featuring reports, documentaries, and in many cases, the first-person accounts of September 11, 2001.

Stories have been produced from every possible angle, from those on the ground, in the air, those who risked it all doing their jobs by rushing into collapsing infernos, those who survived, and those left behind to mourn their family members and friends, even those not yet born.

Do any of us know what day will be our last? Perhaps some, but certainly not the thousands who went to their jobs in the World Trade Center towers or the nation’s “Defense Central” also known as the Pentagon. It was a workday. The same for the airline professionals entering their workspaces, the airplanes taking off from Boston, New York, Newark, and Washington, D.C.

If anything was amiss, most shrugged it off and went about their work. This was also true for hundreds who boarded planes scheduled to take them across the country for work, pleasure, and for some, once-in-a-lifetime adventures.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Love Him or Hate Him, Kanye West Has CHANGED the Music Game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club ManDOlino Studio (@clubmandolinostudio)

I was one of millions who went to work in the dark that morning, expecting just “another day at the job.” No one knew how that day would play out, or how all lives would be changed forever. I was in the Burbank, CA studio with our TJMS Producer, Mike Stark.

With little more than an hour before the show’s close, we watched acts that brought the world to a standstill and changed forever. It all began with the first plane hitting the New York’s North Tower shortly before 9 AM, local time. Less than 20 minutes later, another plane was piloted into the South Tower. In another 30 minutes, a third attack occurred, this time at the Pentagon just outside of the nation’s Capitol. A fourth plane crash in a Pennsylvania field was soon connected to the coordinated terrorist attacks.

Terrorists? Almost immediately, many made the connection. The rest of us, not so much. What we did recognize was that life in America would never be the same, whether we were directly affected or not.

Get the rest of this essay on why 911 should never be forgotten, by Sybil Wilkes, HERE.