Soulja Boy featuring Rich The Kid: ‘Rick and Morty’ Music Video Release | WATCH

*Soulja Boy and Rich The Kid recently released a music video to their #1 viral hit “Rick and Morty.”

Dale “Rage” Resteghini directed the music video, edited by @CeoQDisney (Qaterryus Williams), produced by J’Tasha St.Cyr (Miss Everything ENT), and co-produced by Christina Cooper.

Let’s start by saying this is one of the dopest music videos out. The vision behind the video and the VFX graphics were incredible. J

’Tasha St.Cyr and Miss Everything ENT did a superb job putting this production together. She has a full resume of great productions she has tackled with her production company.

Legendary director Dale “Rage” Resteghini worked his magic on set with the vision behind this video.

You might have recognized some of his previous work with other well-known artists such as French Montana, Jim Jones, Teyana Taylor, Flo Rida, Keke Palmer, Charlie Wilson, and many more. This time around, he collaborated with talented editor @CeoQDisney (Qaterryus Williams).

Williams brought his talent to the table by creating some fantastic VFX edits to the video and creating this extremely intriguing world for the audience.

A world based on the Rick and Morty show, hence the song title. The Rick and Morty theme for the video was perfectly executed, and thanks to Adult Swim, they made it happen.

We look forward to seeing what next hits Soulja Boy and Rich The Kid have in store for us!