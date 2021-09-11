*The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that Hershel Walker‘s name is in some MORE bad business. Yes, because ain’t JACK good about domestic violence. It’s all bad.

According to AJC, a July 2012 police reports filed by a woman named Myka Dean, now deceased, states that Walker threatened to shoot her in the head then kill himself if she tried to end their relationship.

Walker’s spokesperson stated he “emphatically denies these false claims.”

In the report, Dean is described by law enforcement as “very reserved” as she spoke. It also reportedly said she was worried how her statement would affect the career of Herschel Walker, who she described as the love of her life.

Ms. Dean died in 2019 and her remaining family has been supportive of Walker. They claim they had no clue about these allegations, which is very likely considering many victims of domestic violence go through great lengths to keep it a secret. Especially from family members.

From the police report: “HE TOLD HER THAT HE WAS GOING TO COME AND SIT OUTSIDE HER APARTMENT AND ‘BLOW HER HEAD OFF WHEN SHE CAME OUTSIDE,’ ” THE REPORT CLAIMS. “HE THEN TOLD HER THAT HE WAS GOING TO ‘BLOW HIS HEAD OFF’ AFTER HE KILLED HER.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Larry Elder Called the Black Face of White Supremacy … with Good Reason | VIDEO

As is the case with most dirt, simply washing it way won’t do. You gotta scrub that! This comes right after Walker’s recent announcement that he’s running for office.