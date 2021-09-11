Saturday, September 11, 2021
HomeNews
News

Hershel Walker’s Violent Past Won’t Let Him Forget – Girlfriend Claimed He Threatened Her Life

By EurWebWriter
0

EURweb.com
Herschel Walker / Getty

*The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that Hershel Walker‘s name is in some MORE bad business. Yes, because ain’t JACK good about domestic violence. It’s all bad.

According to AJC, a July 2012 police reports filed by a woman named Myka Dean, now deceased, states that Walker threatened to shoot her in the head then kill himself if she tried to end their relationship.

Walker’s spokesperson stated he  “emphatically denies these false claims.”

In the report, Dean is described by law enforcement as “very reserved” as she spoke. It also reportedly said she was worried how her statement would affect the career of Herschel Walker, who she described as the love of her life.

Ms. Dean died in 2019 and her remaining family has been supportive of Walker. They claim they had no clue about these allegations, which is very likely considering many victims of domestic violence go through great lengths to keep it a secret. Especially from family members.

From the police report: HE TOLD HER THAT HE WAS GOING TO COME AND SIT OUTSIDE HER APARTMENT AND ‘BLOW HER HEAD OFF WHEN SHE CAME OUTSIDE,’ ” THE REPORT CLAIMS. “HE THEN TOLD HER THAT HE WAS GOING TO ‘BLOW HIS HEAD OFF’ AFTER HE KILLED HER.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Larry Elder Called the Black Face of White Supremacy … with Good Reason | VIDEO

Herschel Walker Police ReportAs is the case with most dirt, simply washing it way won’t do. You gotta scrub that! This comes right after Walker’s recent announcement that he’s running for office.

“I am just a kid from Wrightsville, Georgia, who has lived the American Dream,” Walker said on Twitter. “Now, I’m running as a Republican for the United States Senate to keep that dream alive for everybody.”

This is NOT the first time Walker’s name has come up regarding domestic violence, in his 2008 book Breaking Free: My Life With Dissociative Identity Disorder, Herschel tells a story of how he threatened his then-wife by putting a gun to her head.

Welp, if it walks like an abuser and writes like an abuser it ain’t a massage therapist.

Previous articleLove Him or Hate Him, Kanye West Has CHANGED the Music Game
Next articleSybil Wilkes/September 11, 2001: Never Forget
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO