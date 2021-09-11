*HBCUs have shaped the growth, development, and culture of America.

Some of the most prominent members of the Black community have passed through the halls of an HBCU.

To cap off National HBCU Week, the Salute THEM Awards ‘My HBCU Joy’ will launch its inaugural multi-platform broadcast.

The inaugural Salute THEM Awards ‘My HBCU Joy’ will honor; actress/comedienne Kym Whitley- Fisk University, Phil Thornton, President/General Manager, RCA Inspiration – Norfolk State University, Dr. Theresa Price, Founder – Black College Expo, Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter, Co-Owner, Milwaukee Bucks – Lincoln University, David Banner, Hip Hop Artist, Actor, Entrepreneur& Activist – Southern University, plus the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the United Negro College Fund.

In addition, the special will feature unique tribute performances from Award-winning artist, actress, and entrepreneur Kierra Sheard-Kelly, singer/songwriter Kevin Ross, two-time Stellar Award-nominated Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University and the sounds of Southern University “Human Jukebox” Marching Band.

Hosted by Emmy and two-time NAACP Image award-winner Loni Love, a graduate of Prairie View A&M University, an HBCU. Joining Love will be her Café Mocha co-hosts Yo-Yo and Angelique Perrin, who attended North Carolina A&T University.

The tribute is presented by Toyota America, AARP, and the Café Mocha Network. It will air on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 7 p.m.ET, via streaming on the AARP Black Community Facebook page and www.SaluteTHEMAwards.com.

Sheila Eldridge is the executive producer of Salute THEM Awards ‘My HBCU Joy’ and Howard University alumna. She shared that the awards are a way of celebrating the culture created by these institutions, highlighting some of the various ways its alumni are making waves across all industries.

The Salute THEM Awards are produced by Miles Ahead Broadcasting and is the third in an annual series of awards that honor the contributions of Black excellence to today’s American culture.