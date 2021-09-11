As You Can Clearly See, Mary J STILL Don’t Play – Even at 50

*We will preface this next newsbit by saying that y’all should stop being so super-shocked when Mary J. Blige once again reveals how attractive she is.

No, how got-damn sexy she is. Indeed, while some might state that this is in spite of her age, others still would say this confidence is likely because of it.

Recently the 50-year-old singer took to IG (see below) to show these manufactured so-called models “what it do” regarding maintaining a level of confidence, grace, and beauty with time.

In the caption to both photos, Mary J. quoted Jay-Z lyrics: “Whole world’s in awe I crash through glass ceilings, I break through closed doors” and “If it wasn’t for these pictures they wouldn’t see me at all.” The lines are pulled from Magna Carta Holy Grail’s “Oceans” featuring Frank Ocean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

However, there is always a catch, and this catch has to do with promoting her Sun Goddess Wine brand.

It should come as no surprise that Blige was styled by Misa Hylton and as you can see she was wearing nothing but Laurel DeWitt’s full-body chain as well as a Jewels By Benny “Mary” necklace. The beachside photoshoot nearly mirrored that of her 50th birthday pictures where the icon glowed as she posed in a gold bikini.

Check out the sizzling hot pics (above via Instagram) and tell us if we are lying about anything. Her beauty, her grace, her confidence…again, stop us when you spot the lie.