Saturday, September 11, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

As You Can Clearly See, Mary J STILL Don’t Play – Even at 50

By EurWebWriter
0

Mary J Blige - Andre Michael
Mary J Blige – Photo: Andre Michael

*We will preface this next newsbit by saying that y’all should stop being so super-shocked when Mary J. Blige once again reveals how attractive she is.

No, how got-damn sexy she is. Indeed, while some might state that this is in spite of her age, others still would say this confidence is likely because of it.  

Recently the 50-year-old singer took to IG (see below) to show these manufactured so-called models “what it do” regarding maintaining a level of confidence, grace, and beauty with time. 

In the caption to both photos, Mary J. quoted Jay-Z lyrics: “Whole world’s in awe I crash through glass ceilings, I break through closed doors” and “If it wasn’t for these pictures they wouldn’t see me at all.” The lines are pulled from Magna Carta Holy Grail’s “Oceans” featuring Frank Ocean.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mixed Reviews for Michelle Williams’ Jazzy National Anthem Before Bucs-Cowboys (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

However, there is always a catch, and this catch has to do with promoting her Sun Goddess Wine brand.  

It should come as no surprise that Blige was styled by Misa Hylton and as you can see she was wearing nothing but Laurel DeWitt’s full-body chain as well as a Jewels By Benny “Mary” necklace. The beachside photoshoot nearly mirrored that of her 50th birthday pictures where the icon glowed as she posed in a gold bikini.

Check out the sizzling hot pics (above via Instagram) and tell us if we are lying about anything. Her beauty, her grace, her confidence…again, stop us when you spot the lie. 

Previous articleThe Censorship of Spike Lee’s NYC Epicenters is A Tragically Fitting End to the Last 20 Years
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO