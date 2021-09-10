Friday, September 10, 2021
WATCH Diners Get Robbed At GUNPOINT On Melrose Avenue – LAPD Launches investigation

By Fisher Jack
Outside Diners Robbed on Melrose (screenshot)
Shocking moment diners are robbed at GUNPOINT in broad daylight at restaurant on LA’s Melrose Avenue / screenshot

*A video captured robbers robbing diners at gunpoint on #MelroseAvenue in #LosAngeles.

On Tuesday, a group of people was sitting down at a restaurant on Melrose Avenue in #FairfaxVillage when suddenly two men showed up in hooded clothes holding guns. While holding the diners at gunpoint, the gunmen began stealing the diners’ belongings.

Since then, the Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident. According to ABC 7 Los Angeles, people who live in the area are growing more concerned with the rise in crime in the area.

Another man was held up at gunpoint, and Rolex watches were taken from people walking down the street.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Pleads Guilty to Failing to Register As Sex Offender

 

UPdate!

KTLA is reporting that one person has been arrested in an armed robbery of customers as they were dining outside a cafe in the Fairfax District earlier this week, and the suspect is connected to a series of other crimes, police said Thursday.

On Thursday, LAPD officials identified 23-year-old Quioness Wilson as a suspect in the brazen robbery and said he is allegedly responsible for several other robberies in the Fairfax District, downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood.

The other two people sought in the above incidents were only described as Black males.

