Unvaccinated Woman’s Final TikTok Before COVID Death Urges Followers to Get Vaccinated (Watch)

*Struggling to breathe, Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller begged her followers in her final TikTok video last month to get vaccinated. It was too late for her. Nine days after posting the final video, she died.

“I don’t have a lot of energy for talking,” Blankenbiller, who went by Alex, said in the final video, posted on August 15. ” … I did not get vaccinated. I’m not anti-vax, I was just trying to do my research. I was scared.”

Blankenbiller, who lived in Jacksonville, Florida, said she waited to get vaccinated because she wanted to do it together with her entire family. That decision, she said, “was a mistake.”

“I shouldn’t have waited,” she said in the video, which has been viewed nearly 900,000 times. “If you are even 70% sure that you want the vaccine, go get it. Don’t wait. Go get it, because hopefully if you get it, you won’t end up in the hospital like me.”

According to CBS News, Blankenbiller was hospitalized on the morning of August 13, just two days before her final video. On that day, she posted a TikTok of her hooked up to monitors. Screaming could be heard in the background.

A day later, from the hospital bed, she urged her followers to “just take care of you” and not delay getting the vaccine because of other people.

“All I’ve been hearing are the moans and screams of people in pain,” she said. “People I’m assuming that have lost people that they love.”

Watch Blankenbiller’s final words below: