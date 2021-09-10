‘Tamron Hall’ Kicks Off First-Ever ‘Tam Fam Kindness Challenge’

*On Friday, September 10, “Tamron Hall” closes out its season three premiere week with an inspiring hour dedicated to finding the good in us all.

While the country continues to face challenges as a result of the global pandemic and recent natural disasters, Tamron asks viewers to lift each other up with the launch of the Tam Fam Kindness Challenge.

Three viewers who were selected to receive $500 empowering them to pay it forward include:

Heather Angus, a New York-based nurse, hopes to surprise the man who rescued her lost dog with a trunk-load of gifts.

Business owner Marsha and her son Joshua plan to spread kindness to their deserving friends, mother-daughter duo Marjorie and Maisha, by surprising Maisha with a back-to-school shopping spree.

Amaurys Grullon, owner of Bronx Native, a shop that sells Bronx-themed apparel, chose to use the money to help support Stephen Ritz, a South Bronx educator and founder of the nonprofit Green Bronx Machine, which helps feed and educate students in need through healthy eating.

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of September 13, 2021. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Monday, September 13: Unfiltered conversations on the cost of being famous with actress, singer, dancer, and model Kat Graham on her transformation to Toro Gato; Eboni K. Williams, the first Black cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” on using her platform to educate and inspire others; and “Dancing with the Stars” fan favorite Cheryl Burke on her sobriety and her future.

Tuesday, September 14: A mystifying story of memory loss after a man woke up and could not remember 20 years of his life, and his wife and daughter became strangers. Plus, the latest can’t miss Tam Fam Deals.

Wednesday, September 15: Celebrating women storytellers with two powerhouse voices: actress and author Gabrielle Union on her latest book, “You Got Anything Stronger?”; plus actress Hilarie Burton Morgan on her new Sundance TV small town crime series, “It Couldn’t Happen Here.” Plus, more Tam Fam Deals.

Thursday, September 16: Tamron celebrates her birthday with three people who inspire her: survival and outdoor adventure expert Bear Grylls on his new Netflix interactive movie “You vs. Wild: Out Cold”; NBA legend Carmelo Anthony on his new memoir “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised”; and Me Too Movement Founder Tarana Burke.

Friday, September 17: Tamron’s Tasting Menu: a culinary tour to discover different cultures through food without leaving the comforts of home, featuring recipes from chefs including “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski, The History Channel’s Sohla, and more.