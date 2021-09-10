Friday, September 10, 2021
T-Pain Claims Kanye West Stole His ‘Corny’ Lyric, Used It on His Own Album

By Ny MaGee
T-Pain kanye
T-Pain, Kanye / Twitter

*T-Pain claims Kanye West convinced him not to use a corny lyric about Steve Urkel, only to turn around and use it on his own album.

Per Billboard, in a recent Twitch stream, Pain recalled working on the Jay-Z/Kanye West joint album “Watch the Throne” in 2011, and asked for Ye’s input on a mixtape he was also cooking up at the time. 

“I really wanted his f—ing opinion, like I was dying. It’s f—ing Kanye, bro, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “Like, I got a chance to show Kanye my f—ing raps? And he’s not like super hip to my raps. He’s not like, you know, been a fan of mine long enough to know that I actually rap, too. And I get a chance to show him how I rap. It was either Prevolver — it was one of the Pre mixtapes before I released it — and on one of the songs I said … ‘I got beef like two burgers/ You n—-s win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel’… Corny as f—. I knew it was corny when I said it.”

And Ye co-signed… urging Pain to never utter the lyric.

Much to T-Pain’s surprise, West revamped the lyric for title track “Dark Fantasy,” to his 2010 album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.” On it, he raps: “Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why you win slow.”

T-Pain was left stunned when he heard it. 

“I was like, ‘Did this n—a try to get me to not say my s— so he could say it? I was like, ‘Bro, what the f—?'” he said of the line that ended up on Pain’s song “Danger.” “That’s my bar! I was like, ‘Bro, that’s my bar!’ ‘I got beef like two burgers/ You n—-s win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel.’ He looked at me and he was literally bobbing his head, grabbing his chin, and when I said that line he looked at me and said, ‘Don’t say that.’”

Watch T-Pain’s Twitch interview via the YouTube clip above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

