Rihanna Drops Lawsuit Against Her Father Over Fenty Branding

*Rihanna has dropped a legal case against her father, weeks before they were due to face off in court.

As we reported earlier, Rihanna took legal action against her father after he allegedly used her Fenty brand to line his own pockets.

According to The Blast, the singer filed a lawsuit in 2019 against Ronald Fenty and a company called Fenty Entertainment. She claims her father and his business partner, Moses Perkins, created an entertainment company to exploit her name to try and get rich.

Rihanna trademarked “Fenty,” which she uses in a number of business ventures, including her Fenty Beauty line. The Bajan beauty made clear that she has nothing to do with Fenty Entertainment, and that “Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”

READ MORE: Rihanna Reaches Billionaire Status Thanks to Fenty Beauty

She also alleged that her father and Perkins acted as her agents and made tour bookings without her consent. Per the report, their erroneous bookings included a $15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at Staples Center in Los Angeles and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000.

Rihanna reportedly sent multiple cease and desist letters to her dad but he ignored them. So she turned to a judge for help with putting an end to her father using her brand for profits.

As reported by BBC, the case was due to come to trial on September 22, but Rihanna filed to dismiss the case on Tuesday. No reason was given, but all parties reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement.