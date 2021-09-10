Friday, September 10, 2021
HomeNewsLegal
Legal

Rihanna Drops Lawsuit Against Her Father Over Fenty Branding

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
RIhanna/Getty

*Rihanna has dropped a legal case against her father, weeks before they were due to face off in court.

As we reported earlier, Rihanna took legal action against her father after he allegedly used her Fenty brand to line his own pockets. 

According to The Blast, the singer filed a lawsuit in 2019 against Ronald Fenty and a company called Fenty Entertainment. She claims her father and his business partner, Moses Perkins, created an entertainment company to exploit her name to try and get rich.

Rihanna trademarked “Fenty,” which she uses in a number of business ventures, including her Fenty Beauty line. The Bajan beauty made clear that she has nothing to do with Fenty Entertainment, and that “Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”

READ MORE: Rihanna Reaches Billionaire Status Thanks to Fenty Beauty

RIHANNA IN BLACK

She also alleged that her father and Perkins acted as her agents and made tour bookings without her consent. Per the report, their erroneous bookings included a $15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at Staples Center in Los Angeles and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000. 

Rihanna reportedly sent multiple cease and desist letters to her dad but he ignored them. So she turned to a judge for help with putting an end to her father using her brand for profits. 

As reported by BBC, the case was due to come to trial on September 22, but Rihanna filed to dismiss the case on Tuesday. No reason was given, but all parties reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement.

Previous articleMixed Reviews for Michelle Williams’ Jazzy National Anthem Before Bucs-Cowboys (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO