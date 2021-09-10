Friday, September 10, 2021
HomeNews
News

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Pleads Guilty to Failing to Register As Sex Offender

By Ny MaGee
0

Nicki Minaj, Kenny Petty
Kenneth Petty & Nicki Minaj

*Kenneth Petty has pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. The husband of Nicki Minaj now faces 10 years in prison.

Per PEOPLE, Petty, 43, pleaded guilty on Thursday during a virtual hearing with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022.

We previously reported… Petty was arrested back in November for not registering as a sex offender when he moved from New York to California, as required by law. Petty’s status stems from his conviction of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 of a 16-year-old girl.

Petty is required to register as a sex offender, as he was convicted in the case and sentenced to 18 to 54 months, but spent four years in prison. Per the report, Petty is a level two registered offender in New York, which means he’s considered a “moderate risk of repeat offense.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Begs Judge to Let Him Use Internet Amid Sex Offender Case

EMBED

When news first surfaced publicly of Kenneth’s rape case, Nicki came to his defense. “He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship,” she wrote on social media in 2018. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t ruin my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Last month, Petty’s alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough, filed a lawsuit against him and Minaj for threatening her and attempting to bribe her to recant her rape accusation.

“If I lie now and say that I lied then, you know what that does?” Hough told The New York Times in August. “Do you know what that’s going to say to my two little girls, or even my sons?”

Petty previously served seven years in prison for first-degree manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to. He was released in 2013.

Previous articleR&B Singer Jaheim Arrested, Charged for Starving Multiple Dogs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO