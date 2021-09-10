Nicki Minaj’s Husband Pleads Guilty to Failing to Register As Sex Offender

*Kenneth Petty has pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. The husband of Nicki Minaj now faces 10 years in prison.

Per PEOPLE, Petty, 43, pleaded guilty on Thursday during a virtual hearing with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022.

We previously reported… Petty was arrested back in November for not registering as a sex offender when he moved from New York to California, as required by law. Petty’s status stems from his conviction of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 of a 16-year-old girl.

Petty is required to register as a sex offender, as he was convicted in the case and sentenced to 18 to 54 months, but spent four years in prison. Per the report, Petty is a level two registered offender in New York, which means he’s considered a “moderate risk of repeat offense.”

When news first surfaced publicly of Kenneth’s rape case, Nicki came to his defense. “He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship,” she wrote on social media in 2018. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t ruin my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Last month, Petty’s alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough, filed a lawsuit against him and Minaj for threatening her and attempting to bribe her to recant her rape accusation.

“If I lie now and say that I lied then, you know what that does?” Hough told The New York Times in August. “Do you know what that’s going to say to my two little girls, or even my sons?”

Petty previously served seven years in prison for first-degree manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to. He was released in 2013.