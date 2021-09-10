Nation of Islam Pushes Back Against Pro-COVID Vaccine Movement

*The Nation of Islam believes that COVID-19 vaccines are part of a “death plan” to rid the world of Black people.

The group has warned melanated people that the vaccine isn’t safe—and suggests Ivermectin as an alternative treatment for the potentially deadly virus.

“The death plan is in motion,” Nation leader Louis Farrakhan said in an online Dec. 12 speech to the National Afrikan/Black Leadership Summit.

“Do you believe Satan is concerned with vaccinating you?” Farrakhan asked in his speech. “After all that he has done to destroy us, you trust him! And your trust is sickening because you love your enemy and you hate yourself… How could you allow him to stick a needle into you, saying he’s helping you?”

READ MORE: Nation of Islam Banned on Twitter for Criticizing COVID Vaccines

The NOI newspaper, the Final Call, is promoting Ivermectin medication, used for livestock, as a remedy for COVID-19.

Per Journalisms, the Aug. 30 edition reports on “a special virtual event sponsored by the Nation of Islam Online Study Group” on Aug. 27 attended by 3,000 people.

“It was a brilliant demonstration to overcome the false propaganda that the only response to the virus are the deadly vaccines being deployed by the U.S. Government,” Charlene Muhammad wrote.

The article continued, “Before concluding the power-packed session, Minister Ava Muhammad presented several astounding videos. One was the Founding Physicians of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance’s video summary of what Ivermectin is, where it came from, what it does, and a web link to help prepare in advance. The Final Call publishes the website where one can learn about and obtain Ivermectin each week in this section of the newspaper.

“Another powerful demonstration of the actual impact of Ivermectin was a graph showing how the Delta variant, which first appeared in and ravaged India, underwent a steep decline to almost zero presence, after government officials began to disperse Ivermectin treatment kits to its citizens. Mexico City, Mexico experienced a similar decrease, Minister Ava Muhammad pointed out.”

Meanwhile, the FDA warned: “Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous.”

The agency also said, “The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 in people or animals. Ivermectin has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications.”

Last month, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported, “Black people have received smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases and the total population in about half of states reporting data. . . . For example, in the District of Columbia, Black people have received 43% of vaccinations, while they make up 56% of cases, 71% of deaths, and 46% of the total population.”

“We cannot examine and analyze the COVID-19 vaccine without a knowledge of the climate in which it is being produced,” Ava Muhammad, Farrakhan’s “student national spokesman,” wrote in the Dec. 8 issue of the Nation’s Final Call tabloid. “In his 2013 series The Time and What Must Be Done, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan provided extensive, documented proof that the policy of the United States Government is to rid the Earth of the indigenous people. The overarching goal is to cull the population of our planet by two to three billion. This includes reducing the United States population by 150 million.”