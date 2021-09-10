Farina Drops New Single/Video for ‘Nueva Vida’ Featuring Lil Durk | WATCH

*MIAMI, FL – Colombian-born rapper Farina unveils her latest single and video “Nueva Vida,” a collaboration with American urban rapper, Lil Durk.

This new single solidifies the ever-rising power of the Latin-American crossover, blending Farina’s poetic songwriting, unique voice and empowering raps with the masterful bars of one of music’s hottest rappers, Lil Durk. The track debuts alongside the official music video which are both available now on all streaming platforms.

“Nueva Vida” showcases Farina’s edgy command of storytelling as she recounts her new life as a successful music mogul, effortlessly weaving between singing and rapping in Spanish, showcasing her versatility and vulnerability. Lil Durk’s veracious bars echo her words illustrating his struggles and subsequent rise from the ground up.

“We started working on this song during Quarantine and it has been a hard secret to keep! This collaboration has been one of the most exciting collaborations I’ve done in my career thus far. I am a huge fan of Lil Durk’s music and am super honored that he joined me for this song,” said Farina.

The music video, which was directed by Vista One Films and filmed in Miami, dones Farina and Lil Durk in low riders and classic motorcycles weaving between futuristic, lavish and angelic scenes as the pair deliver their exquisitely crafted lyrics.

ABOUT FARINA:

Farina has won over the Latin music industry with her unapologetic lyrics, unique voice, empowering raps, and impressive freestyles, without forgetting her bold and very avant garde fashion choices that have positioned her as one of the most prominent Latin urban female artists.

Her poetic songwriting, edgy command of storytelling, ability to sing and rap while flawlessly weaving dancehall, reggae, reggaetón, trap, rap, pop, and folklore with the sensibility and vulnerability of a woman’s perspective, give life to her persona La Nena Fina.

Born in Medellin, Colombia, Farina — which in Arabic means “unique” and Pao (her surname) the Chinese meaning for “wrap around” — refers to her maternal and paternal ancestry and a diverse combination of cultures and heritage that are at the core of her artistry. Coming from a long line of composers and singers, music has been inherited since birth from family. Her eclectic heritage of Caribbean, Arabic, Chinese, and Andean has a distinct influence on her sound and style, setting her apart from many of her contemporaries.

Farina began her musical career in 2005 when she competed on “The X-Factor” in Colombia, where she became the first female artist to dominate the Latin Urban genre in her native Colombia. The following year, she released her freshman album “Yo Soy Farina.” In 2011, she continued gaining recognition starring in the telenovela Tres Milagros, the most-watched series of the year in Colombia for which she received two nominations for her role of “Nikita” at the TVyNovelas Awards in Colombia. Her sophomore album “Del Odio Al Amor,” released in 2012, was a compilation of 12 songs all written by Farina and produced by DJ Largo.

In 2013, she was honored as the “Best Colombian Artist” at the Mi Gente TV Awards, and the following years, she continued releasing music, most notably “PumPum” featuring Ñengo Flow (89 million views on YouTube) and “Jala Jala” with J Alvarez (10 million views), solidifying her status and earning the respect from her colleagues in the male dominated genre.

Eventually, Farina caught the eye of legendary GRAMMY® Award winning megastar Wyclef Jean, who became her mentor and musical godfather. He produced several tracks for her such as “Cassanova,” “Rub a Dub,” and the folkloric “Aguacero” a tribute to her native Colombia and aunt Toto La Momposina (Queen of Colombian Folklore and Latin GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement winner). Wyclef invited her to appear on the Spanglish Remix of his song “Hendrix” and included her on his EP J’ouvert on the song “Party Started” introducing Farina to new markets.

In 2017, she signed to Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation and released the single “Mejor Que Yo” (67 million views) produced by hitmakers A&X, and she was the only Latin artist — and one of three total — to be nominated for the Artist of Tomorrow campaign in conjunction with the 59th GRAMMY Awards and CBS.com. In addition, she was also featured on Yo Gotti’s Spanish version of “Rake it Up” that same year.

It didn’t take long before she caught the attention of Sony Music Latin, who signed her in 2018. Since then, she’s been releasing hit after hit including “Ego,” which garnered 14 million views on YouTube, “Superarte” with Miky Woodz (16 million views), “Perras Como Tu” with Tokischa (15 million views), which was part of Miss Bala’s soundtrack, “Como Una Kardashian,” (28 million views), marking a before and after in Farina’s fashion evolution, her widely-known freestyle “Fariana” featuring Blueface (16 million views), and her first Gold Record, “Así Así” featuring Maluma (61 million views).

In 2020, in the midst of the global pandemic, Farina joined forces with Thalía and Sofía Reyes to bring us the Facebook Watch series “Latin Music Queens,” that followed the personal and professional lives of the three performers, offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse at what it’s like to be an international singing sensation. That same year, her song “Asi Asi” alongside Maluma charted on the Billboard Latin charts for five weeks and the official video garnered over 100 million views. Earlier this year, she debuted a six-song visual EP with reggaetón sensation Arcángel titled “Flow Res,” and she is set to star in Frank Perozo’s upcoming movie “Flow Calle,” alongside Natti Natasha, Cazzu, and Don Omar, to name a few.

The Latin global icon, who has continued to stay relevant year-after-year constantly trends on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram with her tracks. She has collaborated with music heavy hitters such Blueface, Tokischa, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Cazzu, Steve Aoki, Wyclef Jean, Farruko, Gente de Zona, among many others, and she is set to release her new track and video, “Nueva Vida,” alongside today’s hottest American rapper Lil Durk on September 9, 2021 .

