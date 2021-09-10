#Facebook is well-known for its ability to introduce creative and innovative concepts and products to alter the efficiency of how we live our lives—and the company’s latest launch involves popular sunglasses brand Ray-Ban. Facebook just recently announced its new launch of #RayBan smart glasses that will have the ability to further streamline the process between dealing with daily tasks and sharing your life moments online.

@NBCNews, Facebook is officially bringing you a new line of smart glasses that the company hopes to be the next big thing in the tech world. Ray-Ban Stories are a new line of Ray-Ban smart glasses that allow users to capture videos and photos to post online, answer phone calls and listen to music. The Ray-Ban Stories are priced at $299 and include dual 5-megapixel cameras, speakers on each temple of the glasses that can also double as open-air headphones, a photo/video capture button, touchpad, power button and three microphones.

The smart glasses are compatible with Facebook Assistant—which gives users the opportunity to capture moments through voice command, while making anyone around them aware of what they’re doing. Ray-Ban Stories will also give users the ability to share the content they capture to various apps, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and more.

Ray-Ban Stories pairs with the new Facebook View app, so you can share your stories and memories seamlessly with friends and social media followers. The Facebook View app on iOS and Android makes it easy to import, edit and share content captured on the smart glasses to apps on your phone: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat and more. You can also save content to your phone’s camera roll and edit and share from there. And new, exclusive post-capture enhancements built into Facebook View let you create unique content to put a special spin on your posts.