‘Coughing Karen’ Loses Job After Her Vile Grocery Store Antics Went Viral | WATCH

*A woman who was filmed not wearing a mask and coughing on customers at a grocery store is now out of a job.

The woman who recorded and posted the video to Reddit said she and her child were grocery shopping in Lincoln, Nebraska (where there is a mask mandate) when this maskless lady approached them asking why they were wearing masks. She posted that the lady then called them “sheep” and started coughing at them.

“Two years ago, before everyone started talking about COVID, you were okay going out not knowing if people were sick right?” said the woman.

The video was then shared on TikTok and Twitter where it racked up millions of views. Eventually, someone identified the “Coughing Karen” (aka “Anti-Mask Karen”) as Janene Hoskovec from Scottsdale. 12 News tried to speak with Hoskovec at her home and over the phone, to no avail.

SAP, Hoskovec’s employer, confirmed it was investigating the situation and later posted to Twitter that she no longer works there.

Below is why.