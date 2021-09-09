Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Black History

Why Texas NAACP Filed Federal Complaint Against University of Texas Over its School Song (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

The eyes of the Justice Department may soon be on “The Eyes of Texas.”

The Texas chapter of the NAACP and a group of students have filed a federal civil rights complaint against the University of Texas for its continued use of school song “The Eyes of Texas,” which has racist elements in its past.

The complaint filed Sept. 3 with the U.S. Department of Education alleges that Black students, athletes, band members, faculty and alumni are being subjected to violations of the Civil Rights Act and a hostile campus environment over the “offensive,” “disrespectful” and “aggressive” use of the song. The NAACP and the students want the federal government to withhold funding from the university.

“The Eyes of Texas” was written in 1903 and has a history of performances in minstrel shows with musicians often in blackface. For decades, it has been sung after games and graduation ceremonies.

Gary Bledsoe, president of the Texas NAACP and a Texas law school graduate, on Wednesday criticized Texas for requiring the Longhorn Band to play the song at athletic events and expecting athletes to stand and sing it after games.

“It’s like slave owners making slaves buck dance for their entertainment,” Bledsoe said.

The song was played before and after Saturday’s season-opening football win over Louisiana-Lafayette. First-year football coach Steve Sarkisian has said the team will continue to sing the song.

The complaint, which includes statements from several anonymous students, alleges those who oppose the song on campus are being harassed and that Black students feel “humiliated” whenever it is played or sung.

“The Eyes of Texas” was written in 1903 and has a history of performances in minstrel shows with musicians often in blackface. For decades, it has been sung after games and graduation ceremonies, and is a popular sing-along at weddings and even funerals. Last year, a group of athletes and students called for the school to drop the song amid racial injustice protests after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

School president Jay Hartzell, with the full backing of the university’s board of regents, said the song will stay and a school research panel determined there was “no racist intent” behind it.

The complaint argues that forcing students who object to the song into a different band is an attempt to create a “separate but equal” alternative that violates constitutional equal protection standards.

Previous articleFeds Investigated Leak of R. Kelly’s Jail Correspondence to Popular YouTuber
Next articleKeke Palmer to Co-Host Met Gala Livestream
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO