Brittany and Marcelino Talk Wild New Season of ‘Life After Lockup’ [EUR Video Exclusive]

*We caught up with Marcelino and Brittany to dish about the third season of WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Life After Lockup”.

Per the network, the insanely addicting series follows 10 former inmates and their significant others from the hit series Love After Lockup, through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world together. This season, viewers will be shocked to see which couples make it outside the prison walls and committing to their relationships. However, none of it will be easy because they must fight the temptations of the outside world while also learning to adapt to their new normal.

While Marcelino and Brittany move into their dream home with enough space for all the kids and dogs, Brittany makes plans to open a halfway house and become a peer counselor. Brittany’s business dreams lead her back into the life with other ex-felons. Will her choices lead her back on the dangerous path, and bust their budget…and their marriage?

Check out our exclusive conversation with the couple via the clip below.

EUR: ‘Life After Lockup’ from EURweb on Vimeo.