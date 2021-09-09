Thursday, September 9, 2021
Brittany and Marcelino Talk Wild New Season of ‘Life After Lockup’ [EUR Video Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Marcelino and Brittany via Twitter

*We caught up with Marcelino and Brittany to dish about the third season of WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Life After Lockup”.

Per the network, the insanely addicting series follows 10 former inmates and their significant others from the hit series Love After Lockup, through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world together.  This season, viewers will be shocked to see which couples make it outside the prison walls and committing to their relationships. However, none of it will be easy because they must fight the temptations of the outside world while also learning to adapt to their new normal.

While Marcelino and Brittany move into their dream home with enough space for all the kids and dogs, Brittany makes plans to open a halfway house and become a peer counselor. Brittany’s business dreams lead her back into the life with other ex-felons. Will her choices lead her back on the dangerous path, and bust their budget…and their marriage?

Check out our exclusive conversation with the couple via the clip below.

READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: My Mom Refuses to Meet Ray! [WATCH]

EUR: ‘Life After Lockup’ from EURweb on Vimeo.

Previous articleEUR COMMENTARY/Dr. Corey Wiggins: Texas, Mississippi, COVID-19 and Truth
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

