Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson Caught Up in IG Model Cheating Scandal

*NFL players Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson are caught up in wild cheating rumors on social media.

Apparently, a friend of Sherman’s wife Ashley Moss called out IG model Reina Westburg for being Sherman’s side chick and getting pregnant by him. She also claims Reina’s best friend is claiming to be pregnant by Ciara’s hubby, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The alleged tale is a dizzying hot mess of confusion. Here’s what The YBF reports:

In a Twitter thread, Ashley’s alleged friend (@damnit_mann, pictured above bottom left) accused IG model Reina Westberg (above, pictured bottom right) of getting PREGNANT by a married man who plays for the Seattle Seahawks. In tweets that have been deleted, the friend hinted Reina got pregnant by a married man who plays on the Seattle Seahawks, although she never posted a name.

“Y’all out here F*CKING WITH MARRIED MEN thinking that sh*t cute,” she tweeted. “Sure u owe no loyalty..But u two broads should have some morals. Y’all wanted a bag? Didn’t Brittany Renner tell y’all to get a single athlete? She didn’t mean a married one. I see you @reinawestberg”

“Hey @reinawestberg you care to tell us what married man you were sleeping with to get pregnant? You’re posting all those religious leader quotes. This is unforgivable..God don’t like ugly,” she continued.

“Remember what happened to the harlots mentioned in the Bible @reinawestberg. You’re out here ruining homes. And that baby won’t get the love it deserves because you don’t know how to love or respect anything. U think you’re gonna get a bag from this?! You’re not getting sh*t but neglect…You can take my words to the bank you troglodyte @reinawestberg”

In a deleted tweet, the friend accused Reina’s friend of bragging about being preggers by Wilson.

“Hey @reinawestberg you also wanna share how your bestfriend is claiming to be knocked up by Russell Wilson?,” she tweeted. “Go ahead and share who your bd is… come clean… I triple dog dare you boo,” according to screenshots captured by WAGS Unfiltered — see more below.

Per the report, there aren’t any indisputable receipts to confirm what’s really going on.