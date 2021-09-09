Raven-Symone Rejected Lesbian Storyline For Her Character on Disney’s ‘Raven’s Home’

*When Disney suggested making Raven-Symoné’s character on “Raven’s Home” a member of the LGBTQ community, the actress said NO!

During a recent appearance on the Pride podcast, the openly gay former child star recalled the conversation she had with Disney Channel executives about the reboot of the series.

“You know what, there was a conversation before the series started and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no,” said Raven, as reported by PEOPLE. “And the reason I said no wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was, or I didn’t want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way. It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter.”

She continued, “There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her. And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play, even if she is straight, cisgender, I don’t mind. Let her have her moment. She was divorced though, and I had no worries about saying, ‘No boyfriends.'”

“Raven’s Home” is a spinoff to Raven’s former Disney Channel series “That’s So Raven,” which aired for four seasons from 2003 to 2007.

Raven came out as a lesbian in 2013 and last year she wed Miranda Maday.

“Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way,” Raven previously told PEOPLE. “We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership.”

The couple is planning on starting a family.

“I want four kids. I want a big family,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May. “I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun.”