‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: ‘He’s My Son’ [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of the popular Starz series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” airing September 12. In this episode, Kanan struggles with a harsh truth after word gets back to Raq that he’s behind the bad crack on the streets. Jukebox learns the troubling facts behind Nicole’s death. Lou finds himself caught in the crossfire between Raq and Unique.

Peep the clip below to get a teaser of what’s to come!

READ MORE: Leslie Odom Jr. Says ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Movie Shows ‘Truth’ About Racism

Per the network:

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, Raising Kanan is a prequel to the original Power franchise. It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season. When we catch up with Kanan here, though, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. Much like the original Power, Raising Kanan explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister. In an increasingly fractious world, family often feels like the only refuge from all the divisiveness and discord and yet, at the same time, we often discover that it is those closest to us who betray us and our values most. The first season of Raising Kanan is an exploration of these betrayals, the secrets and lies that accompany them and the ways in which they fester, metastasize and ultimately erupt.

This latest installment in the “Power” franchise hails from Sascha Penn, who was hand-picked by series creator Courtney Kemp to bring this new world to life.

“Power is a family drama,” Penn told Complex. “It was always going to be some version of a family drama, so when they came to me and said, ‘Look, we want to do this origin story,’ I went back and said, ‘All right, let me figure out what that would look like,’ and I really felt the central relationship would be [between] mother and son.”