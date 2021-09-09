Thursday, September 9, 2021
‘Our Kind of People’ by FOX & Lee Daniels Doesn’t Make Sense As Black America Struggles with Covid-19 and Evictions! (WATCH)

By Eurpub
0

*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the upcoming FOX network show “Our Kind of People” produced by Lee Daniels.

Moore critiques the show’s fantastical presentation of American wealth.

Producer Lee Daniels recently stated in an interview, “It’s great to have a bunch of Black people on television, in a different type of way – outside of “Empire.” They’re not new money,” expressed Daniels. “It’s old money, and it’s nuanced old money. It’s very specific.”

Moore argues Daniels along with the book he based his series upon failed to define any reality around the scale or size of Black wealth. Moore makes the argument the show is built on a house of cards around race & wealth that is largely dated. As shown in the below chart very few Black families even break a million dollars in hard assets. And in America even these few families scratching at a single million dollars are not wealthy on the scale Daniels and “Our Kind of People” are talking about by any stretch.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Atlanta’s Lenox Square (in Buckhead) Rolls Out ‘Youth Policy’ Amid Violent Crime Wave

BlackWealth

After learning the data on Black wealth from the video above what are your thoughts Eurweb viewers?

Eurpub

