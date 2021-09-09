*Michael Beasley, best known for stand-out roles in the Emmy-contender, Showtime limited series Escape From Dannemora as well as lauded turns in Ballers (HBO) and Bloodline (Netflix), has been cast in a pivotal, co-starring role in the Los Angeles riots thriller “April 29, 1992,” the second feature from Ariel Vromen, the breakout director of “The Iceman.”

April 29, 1992, written by Sascha Penn (Creed 2) stars Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood with principal photography scheduled to begin this week in Bulgaria and Los Angeles, CA.

Gibson, a South Central L.A. native, will play opposite on-screen father and son duo, Liotta and Eastwood. The film takes place on the first night of the riots, centering on a custodian who brings his son to work. The two quickly find themselves in the middle of a heist gone wrong.

Beasley, shooting for multiple weeks as of today in Bulgaria, plays the role of ‘Joseph Francis,’ a former LAPD captain who segued into the position of head of security for the Pluton Metals factory. He hires ‘Mercer’ (Tyrese Gibson) as part of the maintenance staff. ‘Joseph’ and ‘Mercer’ have a strong relationship based on respect which fuels the centerpiece of the storyline revolving around a custodian who must save his son from an angry mob during the 1992 L.A. uprising after the Rodney King verdict.

Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures is producing alongside Vromen. Adam Kolbrenner and Penn also serve as producers with Andreas Rommel, whose Trident Films will finance the project. Casting directors Billy Hopkins and Ashley Ingram were brought on board to round out the cast. Producers hope to have the film ready for release in observation of next year’s 30th anniversary of the riots (April 29, 2022), which, of course, was sparked by police brutality against Rodney King.

Beasley can next be seen in the feature film “The Royal,” upcoming Apple TV series “Swagger,” “Step It Up” on Starz, and Season 6 of “Animal Kingdom” on TNT. He is represented by Stewart Talent, E Cubed Management and Fox Rothschild.

source: Monique Moss | [email protected]