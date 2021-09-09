Kid Stunned by Door Cam Voice As He Was Trying to Steal Neighbor’s Packages … Allegedly (Watch)

*Video of a boy’s reaction to being startled by a doorcam voice as he was examining delivered packages at a neighbor’s door has gone viral.

The footage begins with the youngin’ walking up the driveway to the front step then bending over to inspect the boxes delivered to the home. Before he could even make physical contact with the cardboard, an electronic whistle sounded, stopping the kid in his tracks.

“Camera recording,” warned the mechanical female voice.

The boy straightened up, took a moment to grasp what was happening, looked into the camera and said, “I was joking!”

But he wasn’t done explaining.

Watch below: