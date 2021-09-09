Keke Palmer to Co-Host Met Gala Livestream

*Keke Palmer has been tapped to co-host the first-ever live-streamed Met Gala on Monday, September 13th.

“American Independence” is the official dress code, inspired by the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, “Part One — In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” ET Canada reports. “It was revealed earlier this year that the Met Gala would be returning twice after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

A slew of celebrities are slated to appear at the star-studded event, including Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman. Palmer will co-host the event with Ilana Glazer.

The second part of the Met Gala is set to air on May 5, 2022. The live stream for the first part will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, live from New York City.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Talks Playing 5 Characters in Facebook Watch Series ‘Turnt Up With the Taylors’

For the first time ever, the Met Gala will be live-streamed by Vogue. The livestream will start at 5:30 PM EST and will be hosted by Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer. #MetGala — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) September 7, 2021

Here’s more about this year’s Met Gala via Vogue:

What’s this year’s theme?

The 2021 Met gala is focused on celebrating all things American fashion. Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, felt it was time to reexamine American identity and fashion, especially as it has changed over the last several years due to both political and social justice movements. “I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective,” he told Vogue. “I really do believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance. I think young designers in particular are at the vanguard of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, much more so than their European counterparts, maybe with the exception of the English designers.”

What will the exhibit look like?

The Costume Institute will actually present a two-part 2021 exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Part one of the exhibition, “A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open on September 18 at the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Met, marking the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary. The exhibit will be organized to resemble a home, with intersecting walls and rooms that will establish what Bolton calls “a new vocabulary that’s more relevant and more reflective of the times in which we’re living.” Pieces from Christopher John Rogers, Sterling Ruby, Conner Ives, Prabal Gurung, and Andre Walker will be featured in part one of the exhibition.

Part two, “An Anthology of Fashion,” will open on May 5, 2022, in the period rooms of the museum’s American Wing. Bolton and the museum’s curatorial team will work with American film directors to create cinematic scenes within each room that depict a different history of American fashion. (A second Met gala will also take place on May 2, 2022, to mark the opening of “An Anthology of Fashion.”)

Will there be a red carpet?

Yes! While it’s a more intimate affair this year, to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, there will still be a step and repeat happening on the iconic Met steps. Get ready to take in all of the bold, outré ensembles.

Is there a formal dress code?

Yes. American Independence is the official dress code listed on the invitation for the 2021 Met gala. Expect this to be translated in more ways than one, though—from flashy star-spangled outfits to classic gowns made by American designers. With the Met gala, the number one rule is to always expect the unexpected.

Read more here.