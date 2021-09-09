Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Is Our Kind Of TV!

*“Our Kind of People” is our kind of TV!

Fox’s upcoming drama takes place on Martha’s Vineyard, where the wealthy and powerful Black elite go to play.

Yesterday, during the Fox fall Television Critics Association virtual presentation, series executive producer Lee Daniels proclaimed “Our Kind of People” is a different type of rich Black person.

“It’s great to have a bunch of Black people on television, in a different type of way – outside of “Empire.” They’re not new money,” expressed Daniels. “It’s old money, and it’s nuanced old money. It’s very specific. I’m excited about having people see this world that nobody has seen before, or no one understands. I didn’t even understand. I had the opportunity to go to Martha’s Vineyard, and there were some uppity Black people over there. So, we exploited those Black people” [by turning them into characters on the show].

The series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative and critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.”

Morris Chestnut plays Raymond Dupont – a character based off of his good friend from Florida.

“He’s extremely wealthy and self made but you’d never know what type of wealth he has if he walked into the room,” explained the actor. “He’s a very good, genuine, down to earth person.”

The California native said a few people have asked him, who are these wealthy people you’re portraying? What are their names? Where are they?

“They’re out there, but you just don’t know who they are,” shared Chestnut. “I’m glad to be on a show where we can introduce the world to characters like this, and hopefully, in the next ten years, it’s going to be normal to see people who are wealthy and Black and not just in entertainment or sports.”

The cast includes Yaya DaCosta, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Alana Kay Bright, Kyle Bary, and Debbie Morgan with executive producer Karin Gist.

“Our Kind of People” premieres Tuesday, September 21st on Fox at 9/8c.

For more details follow @OurKindofPeopleFox | #OurKindofPeople | Fox.com