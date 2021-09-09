Thursday, September 9, 2021
EUR Exclusive: ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Cast Talk Disney + Show’s Unique Appeal | WATCH

By Marie Moore
0

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman Doogie
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as Dr. Charles Zeller in “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” (Disney/Karen Neal)

*If you are a fan of “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” you will be an even bigger fan of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” that’s now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes every Wednesdays. In an exclusive interview with cast members, they were overwhelmed with excitement to be a part of such an inclusive and extraordinary show. Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman relishes the role of Dr. Charles Zeller.

“It was an opportunity to play an openly queer character on a Disney+ series,” he told me. “An opportunity that I couldn’t say no to. I’m an openly queer man, so being able to bring that element of myself to any role is always very important to me and very fulfilling.”

The prognosis for “Doogie” is great and Peyton Elizabeth Lee explained why. “I think the show does a really great job of portraying very unique individuals. No one looks alike, no one is doing the same thing, no one cares about the same things, but they allow their differences to be what brings them together and not what pulls them apart. And I think that’s a really important message that we could all use.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson Caught Up in IG Model Cheating Scandal

doogie 3
(L-R) Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jeffrey Bowler-Chapman, and Mapuana Makia. (Disney/Karen Neal)

Peyton was a royal rebel in Disney’s delightful and entertaining movie, “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.” When I interviewed her for that film, she had a remarkable remedy for some of the ills of society that her character Sam could administer: “Sam has super senses, so maybe she could listen in to hear people saying racist, rude, and mean things. Then go to those people and teach them a lesson.”

So Mapuana Makia (Noelani Nakayama), what were some of your best moments on set? “Oh, that’s a good question. [Laughs} There were a lot of times for Charles and my character where we get to do a lot of comedic things, you’ll see later on down the line, and a little bit more serious moments that we get to play that are really fun and contrasting. We get to show that side of ourselves too, and that was really a lot of fun for me.”

Set in modern-day Hawai‘i, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”—a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series “Doogie Howser, M.D.”—follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

