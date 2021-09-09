Thursday, September 9, 2021
During HOF Speech, Derek Jeter Calls Out Lone Writer Who Didn’t Vote For Him (Watch)

Getty_Derek_Jeter_HOF_1
Derek Jeter gives his speech during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

*New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter entered the Hall of Fame on Wednesday along with Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and late labor pioneer Marvin Miller.

“It’s been a hell of a ride,” Jeter told the crowd, most of whom were there for him in the first induction ceremony since July 21, 2019, due to COVID.
After waiting out his standing ovation and the familiar “DER-EK JE-TER” chants from New York fans spread out along the lawn behind the Clark Sports Complex, Jeter first thanked his family, saying that his father “was my first idol” and recounting how as a kid he would show his early devotion to the Yankees by playing whiffle ball in the backyard in full pinstripes while imitating former Yankee Dave Winfield.

Winfield, now a Hall of Famer, was sitting on stage behind Jeter.

Jeter also poked fun at the lone unknown sportswriter who did not vote for him in the BBWAA balloting that made him a near-unanimous selection in January 2020.

“Thanks to the writers,” Jeter said. “All but one of them.”

Watch below:

