Biden Mandates COVID Vaccines for Federal Workers – NO Option for Testing!

*President Biden announced his plan to fight COVID-19 that will include vaccine and mask requirements, a White House official told media outlets.

According to Fox News, Biden will sign a new executive order requiring all federal workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, with no option of being regularly tested to opt-out of the requirement.

Federal employees will have about 75 days to get fully vaccinated from the time the executive order is signed, Psaki said.

The vaccine requirement will include exemptions for individuals with disabilities and on religious grounds.

It was said that his new order will direct the same standard for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. So far, it’s not clear if Biden’s order includes exceptions for workers or contractors seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination.

