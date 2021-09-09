Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Biden Mandates COVID Vaccines for Federal Workers – NO Option for Testing!

By Fisher Jack
0

210817_N_Biden_01-1-1024x683-1
Joe Biden

*President Biden announced his plan to fight COVID-19 that will include vaccine and mask requirements, a White House official told media outlets.

According to Fox News, Biden will sign a new executive order requiring all federal workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, with no option of being regularly tested to opt-out of the requirement.

Federal employees will have about 75 days to get fully vaccinated from the time the executive order is signed, Psaki said.

The vaccine requirement will include exemptions for individuals with disabilities and on religious grounds.

It was said that his new order will direct the same standard for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. So far, it’s not clear if Biden’s order includes exceptions for workers or contractors seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine Linked to Increase in Overdoses Across U.S.

Previous articleFentanyl-Laced Cocaine Linked to Increase in Overdoses Across U.S.
Next articleKid Stunned by Door Cam Voice As He Was Trying to Steal Neighbor’s Packages … Allegedly (Watch)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO