‘Y’all are Kings’: Watch Michael K. Williams Impart Wisdom to Neighborhood Boys (Watch)

*Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” tweeted a video of the late Michael K. Williams chopping it up with a group of young Black boys about life and staying on the right path.

The footage was tweeted as the show’s “Moment of Zen,” which features a different episode-ending video about the state of our world.

“We gotta learn how to use our hearts. We gotta learn how to use our mouths, and speak positive shit over ourselves,” Williams is shown telling the kids. “Claim it. Yall are kings. Kings! All of you. Young kings!”

Watch below: