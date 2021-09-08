*“I feel being online…prepared me… my mother works from home and seeing her tackle technical issues…seeing my teacher solving issues…helped us,” said filmmaking prodigy Anthony Michael Hobbs, founder of the “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest,” celebrating its 5th year in 2021, about his recent event held via Zoom because of the pandemic. “Zoom is a lot easier to set up. You don’t have to worry about location…finding a place. It’s professional. Doing it from home, you don’t have to travel, it’s worldwide!”

Yes it is. This is the 2nd year that ILICFF has been held online via Zoom because of the pandemic restrictions, and as a result the film fest’s attendees have been from all over the world. In the year 2019 ILICFF was held at the Eubie Blake Center in Baltimore were attendees were local, however the 2018 ILICFF, held at the Shake & Bake Family Fun Center in Baltimore, had a young filmmaker from New York attend. The 2020 and 2021 ILICFF via Zoom attracted attendees from India, Japan, Australia, Korea and of course the United States.

The technical issues started at the beginning of the screening and at the end for the winning announcements, but Anthony and his mother worked it out, like a singer on stage forced to sing a Capella because of sound equipment technical issues. The 2021 ILICFF was presented by Imagination Lunchbox, LLC, and the Eubie Blake Center and The Baltimore Times Foundation, Times Community Services, Inc.

The winners of the 2021 ILICFF was announced by Anthony at the end of the event after a line-up of short films made by kids were screened and after the screening of short films made for kids, led by ILICFF co-host Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM/Praise 106.1FM). Winners include “Bucket Hat!” from the U.S. for “Best Film Made FOR Kids;” “What I Want To Say To You” from Korea for “Best Film Made BY Kids;” “Hairfoo Memorphis” from Australia for “Festival Choice Award”, and “Ruth & Nick” from the U.S. for “Most Uplifting Film,” which is sponsored by the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference.

Anthony, aside from hosting his ILICFF with radio personality Doresa Harvey, also hosts a free “ILICFF Filmmaking Workshop for Youth,” held annually in Baltimore at the Eubie Blake Center where aspiring young filmmakers and actors learn about the filmmaking process.

Also a multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor (DreamWorks), Anthony attended the Emmy Awards in support of his role as a young Frederick Douglas (PBS’ ‘The Abolitionist’). Hobbs is also a model (Finish Line Athletics, Chevy, ToysRUs), voice actor (TBWA Worldwide) and motivational speaker (Joel Gamble Foundation) who created these community based events to help young creative individuals like himself, achieve their dreams. All these major achievements is just a fraction of what this 16 year-old has completed with the guidance of his mom/manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, herself a former award winning model/actress prodigy.

“I just follow where things take me,” said Dr. Kerri about her choices for Anthony when I pointed out what outstanding opportunities she has made for him. When I asked her what motivates her, because aside from managing her son’s very busy career, which now includes handling his basketball career where he has garnered MVP status from his high school’s team, she said, “As things come, I try to find the energy to do the right thing, then do the right thing. Ideas are easy, it’s the execution.” www.ImaginationLunchbox.com www.Anthony-Michael.com

