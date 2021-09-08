Tamar Braxton and Ex-Agent to Face Off in Court Over $100K ‘Oral Agreement’

*Tamar Braxton is preparing for a legal battle with her former agents at Pantheon Talent Group.

As reported by Radar, the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, says Pantheon inked an “oral agreement” with Tamar in 2016 in which they would represent the singer and receive 10% of anything she made from television.

The agents claim they helped secure her WE tv show Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! which she was paid $75,000 an episode. They believe they are owed $7,500 from each episode that aired.

But Braxton is screwing them over, they claim, by refusing to pay up.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Pantheon Talent Group reportedly locked down a $30,000 an episode fee for To Catch a Beautician. The agency said she was also paid $17,350 each time she appeared on Hip Hop Squares. The suit is seeking unspecified damages but claim they are owed in excess of $101k from Tamar. In response, Tamar demanded the case be put on hold as she filed an action against the agency with the Labor Commissioner.

She says Nick Roses, the individual that allegedly performed services for her, is not a licensed agent as required by the law. Tamar denies ever entering into an oral agreement with the agent and claims they are not responsible for her locking down the VH1 shows.

She argues, “as Roses was not a licensed talent agent, Roses could not have procured employment for Braxton.” The court sided with Tamar and put the entire lawsuit on hold.

Tamar and the agent are set to face off in front of the Labor Commissioner later this month.

Her legal drama comes amid news that Tamar’s ex-husband Vincent Herbert is being sued by a jewelry company accusing him of fraud, deceit, and breach of contract. They are seeking $66,000 in damages.