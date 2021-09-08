Wednesday, September 8, 2021
RENEWED: ‘First Wives Club’ Confirmed for a Season 3 Return on BET+ | WatchTrailer

*We’ve got some exciting news to share with you about the BET+ original show “First Wives Club.” It’s been renewed for a 3rd season!

Yep, after a stellar season 2 this summer, the writer’s room for season 3 is officially open. Season 2 of the hit original raised the pressure and stakes for Bree (Michelle Buteau), Hazel (Jill Scott), and Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathé). While Jayla (Michelle Mitchenor), an old friend that’s new to the group, worked to solidify her spot in the crew and earn Hazel’s trust back.

The newly minted quartet navigated the ups and downs of their professional lives and evolving romantic relationships through bonds of their friendship.

RonReaco Lee and Mark Tallman reprised their roles as Gary and David. Essence Atkins, Deborah Cox, Gary Dourdan, Jordan Carlos, and Mikhail Keize joined this season in recurring roles.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Larry Elder Says Descendants of Slave Owners Should Get Reparations [WATCH]

First Wives Club (BET +) - GettyImages_1160440109
First Wives Club (BET +) GettyImages

