*After being dropped from ESPN in April, former pro basketball player Paul Pierce said he doesn’t regret being let go from the job. He was an analyst for ESPN’s NBA Countdown and The Jump after retiring from the NBA in 2017.

The 43-year-old said that the travel and the network executives were too demanding. He also thought that former NBA rival LeBron James was a topic of discussion too often. He went on to say,

“There’s a lot of stuff you can’t say and you have to talk about LeBron all the time.” It seems like Paul Pierce was ready to go before getting penalized by ESPN over a risque Instagram live. The video shows him with women dancing suggestively while he smoked marijuana. He also appeared to be getting massaged. Months after being fired, Paul Pierce still doesn’t regret posting the video and said he feels he shouldn’t have been let go because of it. He said many people in the industry do similar things and they haven’t been fired for it.

“Come on, I didn’t do anything illegal. “These motherf*ckers in the Hall of Fame, some did [cocaine], f***ing battery. What the f*** did I do? I was just having a good time. All the people coming after me, half you motherf***ers do the same s***. You’re just hiding it. And you all are married while you’re doing it. I’m divorced. I’m retired. I’m having fun.”

