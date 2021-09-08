NIH Announces $1.67M Study on COVID Vaccines Impact on Menstrual Cycle

*The National Institutes of Health (NIH) intends to study how the COVID-19 impacts a woman’s menstrual cycle.

The $1.67 million dollar study will investigate reports that suggest the COVID-19 vaccine negatively impacts reproductive health.

Here’s more from the New York Post:

The National Institutes of Health will spend $1.67 million to investigate a possible hidden link between the COVID-19 vaccine and reproductive health as some report irregular periods following vaccination. Researchers at Boston University, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, Michigan State University and Oregon Health and Science University have been enlisted to embark on the study, commissioned by the NIH’s National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and the Office of Research on Women’s Health. The approximately yearlong study will follow initially unvaccinated participants to observe changes that occur following each dose. More specifically, some groups will exclude participants on birth control or gender-affirming hormones, which may have their own impact on periods.

“Our goal is to provide menstruating people with information, mainly as to what to expect, because I think that was the biggest issue: Nobody expected it to affect the menstrual system, because the information wasn’t being collected in the early vaccine studies,” said NICHD director Diana Bianchi.

The study aims to examine a million participants, including teens and transgender and nonbinary people.

Meanwhile, another new survey indicates that most firms are now planning on having COVID-19 vaccine mandates for their workforce.

Nearly 1,000 U.S. employers, employing almost 10 million workers, are requiring workers to get the shot, according to data released by Wednesday by Willis Towers Watson, a multinational advisory and insurance firm. That number of employers is expected to spike over the next several months.

More than half of employers surveyed between August 18 and 25 say that by the fourth quarter of 2021, they could have one or more vaccine mandate requirements in the workplace. This ranges from requiring vaccinations for employees to access common areas (such as cafeterias) to requiring the shot for specific employees to requiring it for all employees.

The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission said employers can legally require COVID-19 vaccines to re-enter a physical workplace as long as they follow requirements to find alternative arrangements for employees unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons or because they have religious objections.