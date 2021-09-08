Wednesday, September 8, 2021
New Jersey Woman Calls Mother with Last Words as She Drowned Helping Neighbors in Floods

By Ny MaGee
Shakia Garrett

*A New Jersey woman phoned her mother as she struggled to rescue her neighbors in the Hurricane Ida floods – but sadly she drowned and her last words may haunt her mom forever. 

When the storm hit New Jersey Wednesday, Shakia Garrett, 33, attempted to rescue Jose Torres, 71, his partner Rosa Espinal, 72, and their 38-year-old son Jose. As reported by the UK Mirror, Garrett made a heart-breaking final call to her mom, Sharon who told NJ.com: “That day she called me and told me, ‘I can’t swim, mommy’.

“She was crying. We just couldn’t get to her.”

Despite her efforts, all four died in the flooding.

The four victims had became trapped in their apartment building and were among 27 who were confirmed dead in New Jersey. 

Shakia’s mother added: “She was the sweetest girl who got along with everybody.

“She had a very good heart.”

A Gofundme campaign has been launched to raise $10,000 for her funeral.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to New York and New Jersey to tour areas impacted by the tropical storm. The flooding reportedly killed at least 50 people last week. Biden attributed the deadly disaster to climate change.

As reported by the New York Post, several pro-Trump protesters greeted Biden’s motorcade along its route through North Jersey — and several residents heckled him and flashed middle fingers. A Manville, NJ, man allegedly shouted, “Resign, you tyrant!” at Biden.

Per the report, at one point, the president said that the word “tornado” was antiquated.

“Looks like a tornado — they don’t call them that anymore — that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country,” Biden said in New Jersey during a listening session with officials.

“Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy and the threat is here. It’s not going to get any better… [But] we can stop it from getting worse,” Biden said.

Biden used the dealy flooding to justify his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion social spending bill — both have money for climate change projects.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

- Advertisement -

