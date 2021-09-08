Jennifer Hudson Ready to Next Play Oprah

*After portraying Aretha Franklin in the new feature “Respect” Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson says she’s next ready to play Oprah Winfrey.
“That’s my newest dream. I would love to play Oprah! I’ll put it out into the universe, just like I did with Aretha,” she said in an “OWN Spotlight” interview that aired over the summer, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Winfrey said: “On the special,” Hudson told me, smiling, “I was waiting for her to ask me who I wanted to play next. And I’d have been, like, ‘You!’ I would’ve loved to see her face. I think that’d be amazing. She’s another great legend in a whole new direction. I know one day we’re going to have ‘The Oprah Story,’ and I’m getting older (Hudson turns 40 on Sept. 12) and this time I don’t want to wait 15 years. So, c’mon now! Here we go!”
Aretha Franklin’s 15-year-old granddaughter Grace Franklin joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere in August — where they hopped on the mic and sang a duet.
Hudson, who is playing the late-great queen of soul in a new biopic, shared a clip on Instagram of herself and Grace singing on the red carpet.
Watch the moment via the clip below.
“I’m so happy to see my grandmother honored in such an amazing way,” Grace said before she started to sing. ” ‘Ain’t No Way’ is my favorite song from my grandma, so I hope y’all enjoy it!”
Gracie previously slammed “Genius: Aretha,” the eight-episode miniseries that aired in March and starred Cynthia Erivo. Grace even took to TikTok with several family members and blasted the docuseries.
“This movie has to go,” she exclaimed in the video (see below). “During the process of writing, directing, and filming this movie, we’ve reached out to ‘Genius’ as a family on multiple occasions where we have been disrespected and told we will not be worked with.”
“Respect” is now playing in theaters.