Jennifer Hudson Ready to Next Play Oprah

*After portraying Aretha Franklin in the new feature “Respect” Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson says she’s next ready to play Oprah Winfrey.

“That’s my newest dream. I would love to play Oprah! I’ll put it out into the universe, just like I did with Aretha,” she said in an “OWN Spotlight” interview that aired over the summer, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Winfrey said: “On the special,” Hudson told me, smiling, “I was waiting for her to ask me who I wanted to play next. And I’d have been, like, ‘You!’ I would’ve loved to see her face. I think that’d be amazing. She’s another great legend in a whole new direction. I know one day we’re going to have ‘The Oprah Story,’ and I’m getting older (Hudson turns 40 on Sept. 12) and this time I don’t want to wait 15 years. So, c’mon now! Here we go!”

